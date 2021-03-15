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Fraudci BS Reaches Another New Level While Canadian Government Looks To Tighten Stranglehold!
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130 views • March 15, 2021
Fauci is now pandering to Trump supporters to get the depop shot he just can't figure out why so many don't want to be guinea pigs. Up in Canada the government in Quebec wants to take over the private clinics because they are doing a good job at helping their patients and customers and the government cannot have that..
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://pandemic.news/2021-03-12-leftist-canadian-politician-government-seize-private-hospitals.html#
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/video/fauci-it-makes-absolutely-no-sense-for-vaccine-hesitancy-among-trump-voters/vp-BB1ezMUM
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://pandemic.news/2021-03-12-leftist-canadian-politician-government-seize-private-hospitals.html#
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/video/fauci-it-makes-absolutely-no-sense-for-vaccine-hesitancy-among-trump-voters/vp-BB1ezMUM
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fi.imgflip.com%2F468n56.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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