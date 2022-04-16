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Turning Off Turning Red Part 5
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20 views • April 16, 2022
This is part 5.
When you watch this you make sure to pause as i tried to point stuff out as i saw it while the movie clip is still playing.
More is to come
To check out more go to our website: https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Please consider donating to this email via money transfer: [email protected]
When you watch this you make sure to pause as i tried to point stuff out as i saw it while the movie clip is still playing.
More is to come
To check out more go to our website: https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Please consider donating to this email via money transfer: [email protected]
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