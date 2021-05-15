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FULL SHOW: Dominion Refuses To Cooperate With Vote Audit After Voter Data Was Erased Before Investigation
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50 views • May 15, 2021
Owen breaks down the biggest headlines of the week, including the insanity of the Arizona Audit. Then, Tom Pappert takes over and is joined by Lauren Witzke to discuss the complete betrayals of the Republican Party. Finally, Tom dives deep into the apoplectic liberal response to the news that they no longer have to wear masks, and breaks down how it’s rooted in hatred of those who don’t go along with their program. Also, guest hosts Frank Cavanaugh and Michale Graves host the 3rd hour as they deliver the latest news in classic punk rock fashion!
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