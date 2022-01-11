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Pfizer pharmaceutical giant: repeat offender
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1 view • January 11, 2022
While U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's sales of the RNA Covid 19 vaccine are going through the roof, a whistleblower expresses serious doubts in a trade journal about the "integrity of the data and patient safety" during the pivotal trial . But it's not just the pivotal studies that are highly controversial. It is also becoming apparent that the Covid 19 vaccines have poor efficacy, but do all the more harm. While the media today paint a picture of trustworthy vaccine manufacturers, years ago they were still exposing such machinations. The Süddeutsche Zeitung, for example, still ran the headline: "Pfizer's dirty tricks" or "The pharmaceutical industry is worse than the Mafia".
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