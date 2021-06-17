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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-17-2021 The Planned Collapse Of Our Society!
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70 views • June 17, 2021
The world economic forum, the banksters aka zionists and the governments of the world are close to what will be a blissful society for them and a living hell for us. The covid scam has been the catalyst for them to make the final steps in this agenda that has been planned for a very long time and we are witnessing now.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/15/bbc-journalist-chased-confronted-by-anti-lockdown-protesters/
https://www.taosnews.com/opinion/my-turn/opinion-reasonable-man-unreasonable-actions/article_41518df6-22a1-5759-b2a6-b207df489f04.html
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/this-is-the-psychological-side-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-that-were-ignoring/
https://www.local.gov.uk/our-support/coronavirus-information-councils/covid-19-service-information/covid-19-vaccinations/behavioural-insights/resources/encouraging-vaccine-take-among-younger-people
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-food-bank-lines-may-reemerge-millions-set-lose-unemployment-benefits?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://secretlifeofmom.com/walmart-switches-to-self-checkout-only/?QIa=4ty3XnoCKFWR
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https://neonnettle.com/features/images/collapse-of-society.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/06/15/bbc-journalist-chased-confronted-by-anti-lockdown-protesters/
https://www.taosnews.com/opinion/my-turn/opinion-reasonable-man-unreasonable-actions/article_41518df6-22a1-5759-b2a6-b207df489f04.html
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/this-is-the-psychological-side-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-that-were-ignoring/
https://www.local.gov.uk/our-support/coronavirus-information-councils/covid-19-service-information/covid-19-vaccinations/behavioural-insights/resources/encouraging-vaccine-take-among-younger-people
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-food-bank-lines-may-reemerge-millions-set-lose-unemployment-benefits?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://secretlifeofmom.com/walmart-switches-to-self-checkout-only/?QIa=4ty3XnoCKFWR
Thumbnail Link:
https://neonnettle.com/features/images/collapse-of-society.jpg
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