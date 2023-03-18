Biden Fell Down The Stairs… Again.

Several major banks collapse, Biden falls down another flight of stairs, Greta Thunberg is caught in a lie…. and Karl Marx finally gets the treatment he deserves. Also, I try to be YouTube friendly for once. All this and more in this weeks episode of Coping With Comedy.
