Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎻Assault Squad Scouts are the 'Elite' of "Wagner" PMC - ENG Text
132 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

🎻Assault squad scouts are the elite of Wagner PMC. These guys stormed the central area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and took the enemy by surprise with their pressure.

ㅤAs it became known later, they entered the battle in a numerical minority, but were able to defeat the enemy

"The main goal of the company. Everyone works as a single mechanism. We complete the tasks set by two hundred percent!"

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket