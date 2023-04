🎻Assault Squad Scouts are the 'Elite' of "Wagner" PMC - ENG Text

šŸŽ»Assault squad scouts are the elite of Wagner PMC. These guys stormed the central area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and took the enemy by surprise with their pressure.

ć ¤As it became known later, they entered the battle in a numerical minority, but were able to defeat the enemy

"The main goal of the company. Everyone works as a single mechanism. We complete the tasks set by two hundred percent!"