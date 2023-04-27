🎻Assault Squad Scouts are the 'Elite' of "Wagner" PMC - ENG Text

🎻Assault squad scouts are the elite of Wagner PMC. These guys stormed the central area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and took the enemy by surprise with their pressure.
ㅤAs it became known later, they entered the battle in a numerical minority, but were able to defeat the enemy
"The main goal of the company. Everyone works as a single mechanism. We complete the tasks set by two hundred percent!"
