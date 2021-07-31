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Dr Savage: For the Shit Talking Morons Idiots Who Think They Live on a Spinning Ball [30.07.2021]
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51 views • July 31, 2021
'Sorry for cussing. I'm sick of the idiots who talk shit.'
- Chris Steiger - 4 hours ago: Nothing will convince people of the truth. There is a guy I work with who said he isn't going to the fair this weekend cuz the delta variant is surging.. These zombies literally will believe anything and no amount of evidence will convince them any otherwise.
- Note: #Me2 as I have said and written in public for years I am surrounded by idiots :)
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
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[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
654 views Jul 30, 2021
dr savage84
2.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IlfKdXjofyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
- Chris Steiger - 4 hours ago: Nothing will convince people of the truth. There is a guy I work with who said he isn't going to the fair this weekend cuz the delta variant is surging.. These zombies literally will believe anything and no amount of evidence will convince them any otherwise.
- Note: #Me2 as I have said and written in public for years I am surrounded by idiots :)
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
654 views Jul 30, 2021
dr savage84
2.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IlfKdXjofyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
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