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SUBMISSION TO AUTHORITY IN THE WORKPLACE
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20 views • February 22, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 2:18-25. When someone behaves badly to another person, it is natural to be bad in return. Christians have to be different, even if it is hard. In Matthew 5:44-47 Jesus tells those who follow him to love their enemies. Christians trust God because they know that he will judge all people in a fair way. God does not make people suffer. It is wrong to punish someone who does what is right. Sometimes it is unfair when Christians suffer. Yet, God wants them to trust him. God blesses those who obey him. Jesus did nothing wrong, yet he suffered for us.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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