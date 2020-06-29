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British actress Peake, a long-time advocate of Palestinian rights, spoke on the issue of the Black Lives Matter movement and mentioned the fact that Israeli forces regularly teach and train US police in violent tactics during an interview with UK newspaper the Independent.
Peake was criticised when she claimed that Israeli forces taught the US police the technique of crushing the neck with the knee; the brutal tactic used by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin against George Floyd. Floyd died moments later. Continued at.......
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200625-uk-labour-leader-sacks-mp-who-highlighted-israel-training-of-us-police-force/