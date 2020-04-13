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neverlosetruth: Michigan Rises Up - Operation Liberty March - They Don't Like That Boot On Their Face (MIRRORED)
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344 views • April 13, 2020
neverlosetruth: Michigan Rises Up - Operation Liberty March - They Don't Like That Boot On Their Face (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/juPToGqPDc4
IF LINK DOES NOT WORK, GO TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE AND CLICK FROM THERE.
Restrictions are getting tighter, and life will never go back to 'normal.' Any information on this march, please provide links below in the comment section. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
MICHIGAN RESIDENTS TAKING A STAND - LINK IN DESCRIPTION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kYQKOwOFEk
Residents who want change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bu3nANqImQ
OPERATION LIBERTY MARCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ-cg1Ac7TM
Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine
https://www.facebook.com/groups/4035375409821058/
Media Anarchy channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQiseJLkL4gmqPXaUdqwVg/videos
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/04/social-distancing-enforcement-drones-arrive-in-the-u-s.html
https://blog.aboutamazon.com/company-news/amazons-actions-to-help-employees-communities-and-customers-affected-by-covid-19?linkId=86409329
https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016?s=20
https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016?s=20
https://eu.usatoday.com/
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/juPToGqPDc4
IF LINK DOES NOT WORK, GO TO THE YOU TUBE PAGE AND CLICK FROM THERE.
Restrictions are getting tighter, and life will never go back to 'normal.' Any information on this march, please provide links below in the comment section. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
MICHIGAN RESIDENTS TAKING A STAND - LINK IN DESCRIPTION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kYQKOwOFEk
Residents who want change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bu3nANqImQ
OPERATION LIBERTY MARCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ-cg1Ac7TM
Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine
https://www.facebook.com/groups/4035375409821058/
Media Anarchy channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQiseJLkL4gmqPXaUdqwVg/videos
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/04/social-distancing-enforcement-drones-arrive-in-the-u-s.html
https://blog.aboutamazon.com/company-news/amazons-actions-to-help-employees-communities-and-customers-affected-by-covid-19?linkId=86409329
https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016?s=20
https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016?s=20
https://eu.usatoday.com/
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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