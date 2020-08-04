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Did a Nuke just go off? Terrifying Mystery Blast Shockwave Filmed Over Beirut​​​​​​​
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7253 views • August 04, 2020
Another Israeli mini Nuke?

A powerful blast has just rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The cause of the massive explosion is as yet unknown.

But multiple social media videos from various angles shows it happened during daylight hours Tuesday, in the late afternoon or early evening local time.

Images show that a massive shockwave flashed over the city, followed by an immense fireball that appeared several stories high.

It happened near Beirut's port and there are unverified reports of a secondary explosion as well.

It's as yet unknown how many casualties have resulted as no doubt a massive emergency response is underway.

Indeed close-up images just before the larger blast shows a large complex on fire, with either ammunition or fireworks going off, followed by the intense shockwave.

The AP describes the aftermath:

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

It's reported caused widespread damage in all surrounding neighborhoods.

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-nuke-just-go-beirut-terrifying-mystery-blast-shockwave-filmed-over-lebanon

Further Info:
After-Report on the Nuclear Attack on Beirut, an Intel Drop:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/06/after-report-on-the-nuclear-attack-on-beirut-an-intel-drop-intel-drop-is-a-vt-copyright/

VITAL: ‘Fact Checking’ The Nuke That Hit Beirut, Trump Stands with VT (updated):
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/05/fact-checking-the-nuke-that-hit-beirut/

VT Nuclear Education: The History of Nuclear Weapons Design 1945 to 2015:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/05/vt-nuclear-education-the-history-of-nuclear-weapons-design-1945-to-2015/

Breaking: Israel Nukes Beirut:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/04/breaking-israel-nukes-beirut/

BEIRUT EXPLOSION - FALSE FLAG:
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/08/beirut-explosion.html

BEIRUT SUFFERS DEVASTATING 9/11-LEVEL ATTACK—Who did it and Why?:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=23382

Many injured, major damage reported after MASSIVE explosions rock Beirut (VIDEOS):
https://www.rt.com/news/497080-beirut-explosion-lebanon-videos/
Keywords
israelww3nukebeirutmassive blast
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