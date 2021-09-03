BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BEING BEAUTIFUL. A BLESSING OR A CURSE
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
105 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
132 views • September 03, 2021
Competition, comparison and judgement have been part of my life for as long as I can remember.

In this short clip, I speak about what it means to be labelled as “beautiful,” and how that's impacted my life.

It meant that I could never find anywhere to fit in, because I was constantly perceived a threat to other women.

I only started finding empowering, supportive female friends after I turned 40!

We are programmed to think that there is not enough space for all of us, and that in order to ‘win,’ we must compete with other women.

This type of programming forces us against each other, and when we are separated, we are DISEMPOWERED. This serves the global financial agenda, it serves the patriarchy and it serves slavery consciousness.

The only way out of this is through DOING THE WORK - by recognizing that there is enough space for all of us to THRIVE.

If you want to be more empowered, and de-condition yourself from competing with other women, you can watch this video on how to remove certain beliefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIQ2FH4wiec

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695

** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *

To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Douglas Harrington
EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

Morgan S. Verity
The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

Patrick Lewis
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy