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BEING BEAUTIFUL. A BLESSING OR A CURSE
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132 views • September 03, 2021
Competition, comparison and judgement have been part of my life for as long as I can remember.
In this short clip, I speak about what it means to be labelled as “beautiful,” and how that's impacted my life.
It meant that I could never find anywhere to fit in, because I was constantly perceived a threat to other women.
I only started finding empowering, supportive female friends after I turned 40!
We are programmed to think that there is not enough space for all of us, and that in order to ‘win,’ we must compete with other women.
This type of programming forces us against each other, and when we are separated, we are DISEMPOWERED. This serves the global financial agenda, it serves the patriarchy and it serves slavery consciousness.
The only way out of this is through DOING THE WORK - by recognizing that there is enough space for all of us to THRIVE.
If you want to be more empowered, and de-condition yourself from competing with other women, you can watch this video on how to remove certain beliefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIQ2FH4wiec
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
In this short clip, I speak about what it means to be labelled as “beautiful,” and how that's impacted my life.
It meant that I could never find anywhere to fit in, because I was constantly perceived a threat to other women.
I only started finding empowering, supportive female friends after I turned 40!
We are programmed to think that there is not enough space for all of us, and that in order to ‘win,’ we must compete with other women.
This type of programming forces us against each other, and when we are separated, we are DISEMPOWERED. This serves the global financial agenda, it serves the patriarchy and it serves slavery consciousness.
The only way out of this is through DOING THE WORK - by recognizing that there is enough space for all of us to THRIVE.
If you want to be more empowered, and de-condition yourself from competing with other women, you can watch this video on how to remove certain beliefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIQ2FH4wiec
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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