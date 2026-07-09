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Petro Dollar & Judgment of Nations 6-30-26@1212 PM Shared by video 7-8-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Shared by post 7-4-26@12:53 AM A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning judgment upon America and other nations and mention of the petro dollar.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Psalms 24:7-9

7 Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in.

8 Who is this King of glory? The Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle.

9 Lift up your heads, O ye gates; even lift them up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in.


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