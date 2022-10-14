Kari Lake Matt Schlapp Ric Grenell Abe Hamadeh

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MAAP REAL: Kari Lake Chandler Meet & Greet with Abe Hamadeh, Matt Schlapp, & Ric Grenell Chandler, AZ Thu, October 13, 2022 - 06:00 pm.
MEDIA ADVISORY - Kari Lake's Chandler Meet & Greet with Abe Hamadeh, Matt Schlapp, & Ric Grenell - Featuring: Matt Schlapp, Chairman, American Conservative Union Ric Grenell, Former Director of National Intelligence Arizona Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh TODAY - Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM Arizona Time Kari Lake's Chandler Meet & Greet with Abe Hamadeh, Matt Schlapp, & Ric Grenell Venue: American Way Smokehouse 1509 N Arizona Ave Chandler, AZ 85225
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Producer Host George Nemeh