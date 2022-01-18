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Dr. Meryl Nass on Why Is Protecting COVID-19's Origin so Important
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216 views • January 18, 2022
In this interview Dr Mercola and Dr Nass explore the origin of the Covid-19 virus.
Topics include: anthrax and influence & Patriot Act, biological warfare, gain of function research, AIDS, anthrax vaccine, the work of Judy Mikovits, Fauce and much more.
Transcript: https://mega.nz/file/hlFn2YJZ#yfHkmrq-ONEWknpuib1CgB5liTW7rYiTbyFmoJoSlV4
Source:
mercola.com
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
original video date: 2020-06-14
Topics include: anthrax and influence & Patriot Act, biological warfare, gain of function research, AIDS, anthrax vaccine, the work of Judy Mikovits, Fauce and much more.
Transcript: https://mega.nz/file/hlFn2YJZ#yfHkmrq-ONEWknpuib1CgB5liTW7rYiTbyFmoJoSlV4
Source:
mercola.com
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
original video date: 2020-06-14
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