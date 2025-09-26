XLEAR STRIKES BACK AT THE FTC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nate Jones, founder of Xlear Nasal Spray, returns to share his extraordinary legal fight with the federal government. Once sued for claiming his xylitol-based spray could help during COVID—a case the government later dropped—Jones is now suing them for censoring published science and silencing doctors.