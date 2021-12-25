Rabbi Michoel Green: How He Beat the Illegal COVID Lockdowns

(Dec 24, 2021) Orthodox Rabbi, lecturer and author Michoel Green shares an amusing true story about how he kept his synagogue open when almost all the other houses of worship in the United States closed in March 2020. He also explains from a Jewish perspective why he thinks this COVID plandemic and genocide has been so successful.





Clip taken from from ‘Session 84’ of the Corona Investigative Committee with German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/SCA84:c

Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen



