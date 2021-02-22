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L’impressionnant et mystérieux site de Samaipata (Bolivia) (Peru) (Sous tiré pour SOURD)
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27 views • February 22, 2021
L’impressionnant et mystérieux site de Samaipata (Bolivia) ((Peru)) , [ The impressive and mysterious site of Samaipata ] , [ El impresionante y misterioso sitio de Samaipata ] , [ O impressionante e misterioso local de Samaipata ] , [ Впечатляющее и загадочное место Самайпаты ] , [ 인상적이고 신비로운 사 마이 파타 사이트 ] , LINK : in my WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/legendaire-fr-legendary-en-legendario-es , , SOME , , recently downloaded from PIRAMIDs from EGYPTE ( also sometimes Kemet called long ago ) about a LIST from 93 , (80 were available) and explonation in FRENCH contains information from a possible relation with THE PIRAMIDS from THE MAYA (? Atlantis ?) , and ( ! ) especially with SAKKARA ) ! , Berber peoples have an old hystory too , and , called THEMSELF , THE AMAZIGH ! (( YouTube )) video's were also DELETED ! Tags : Samaipata, bolivia, peru Extra INFO : https://www.pinterest.fr/jslaux07/villes-souterraines-oubli%C3%A9es/ , IMPORTANT - new - WEBSITE - please COPY+PAST - the URL , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
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