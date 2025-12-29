JFK Bombshell: CIA-Mossad "Joint Ops" & IDF in Dallas?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of 51-49, James unearths the buried international ties in the JFK files: from unredacted documents confirming CIA chief James Angleton ran secret "joint ops" with Israeli intelligence, to a cable revealing Yitzhak Rabin was in Dallas just hours before the assassination — all suggesting Dealey Plaza wasn't a domestic failure, but a calculated regime change by an unchecked foreign-domestic alliance.
Mirrored - 51-49 with James Li
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!