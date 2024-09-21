Biblical Health #62: Identifying Who Will Enter Into Heaven & Revealing Who Will Not!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 100 Billion Souls Have Walked On This Earth; Identifying The "Who & How" of Those Entering In...
98% of christian practice is pagan and anti-scripture; 80% of jewish practice is pagan & anti-scripture resulting in:
"The whole world is deceived"
Revelation 12:9...
"Come out of the churches/synagogues and then I'll be a Father to you and you shall be sons and daughters to me says Yahway Almighty"
II Corinthians 6:13-7:1..
Biblical Health #63: Identifying Who Will Enter Into Heaven & Revealing Who Will Not!
