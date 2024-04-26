BREAKING NEWS: Biden Agrees To Debate—And Trump Offers To Square Off ‘Tonight’. President Joe Biden said definitively Friday for the first time he would debate former President Donald Trump, who for months has urged Biden to agree to a debate—leading Trump to offer to debate him “tonight.”
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.