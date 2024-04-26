Create New Account
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Agrees To Debate—And Trump Offers To Square Off ‘Tonight’.
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Agrees To Debate—And Trump Offers To Square Off ‘Tonight’. President Joe Biden said definitively Friday for the first time he would debate former President Donald Trump, who for months has urged Biden to agree to a debate—leading Trump to offer to debate him “tonight.”


READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn...

bidenpresident donald j trumpagree to debate

