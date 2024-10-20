Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours - part 2 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.
Adding:
About an hour ago several airstrikes targeted Aita al-Shaab village, where the Israeli army continues to destroy the village in an attempt to occupy it.
As for other areas, at least 15 airstrikes targeted Khiyam town and 4 others in Sohmor.
And:
The attacks on Sohmor yesterday, Israel killed the town's mayor in a targeted assassination.
Also:
Additional attacks in Bablieh town and various areas in Tyre.
As for the attack in Qabrikha, there are at least 4 martyrs.