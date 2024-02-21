Create New Account
On my Way to CPAC 2024 and Look Who I Ran into at the Airport ~ Dr Cornel West
channel image
GalacticStorm
2204 Subscribers
40 views
Published 14 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

On my way to CPAC 2024 and look who I ran into at the airport - the Trump hater Dr Cornel West. We disagree on a lot but appreciate him taking the time to say a few words.

Ben: "Down with Socialism! Down with ANTIFA and BLM! But if you’re a radical leftist, vote for Cornel West 😉.

For everyone else, #Trump2024 #UltraMAGA #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain


@BenBergquam

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1760372017260355996?s=20

Keywords
ben bergquamreal americas voicecpac 2024

