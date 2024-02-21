On my Way to CPAC 2024 and Look Who I Ran into at the Airport ~ Dr Cornel West

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
On my way to CPAC 2024 and look who I ran into at the airport - the Trump hater Dr Cornel West. We disagree on a lot but appreciate him taking the time to say a few words.
Ben: "Down with Socialism! Down with ANTIFA and BLM! But if you’re a radical leftist, vote for Cornel West 😉.
For everyone else, #Trump2024 #UltraMAGA #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain
@BenBergquam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.