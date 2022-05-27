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The Mass School Massacres Which You've Never Heard - They Don't Fit The Narrative
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60 views • May 27, 2022
While the Mockingbird media and corrupt politicians and activists attack the rights of the people following another mass shooting at a school in Texas, we have not only seen the cowardice of police, but we have seen the continual politicization of tragedies. While many claim this only happens in the US, the reality is that it has happened throughout the world and on a far greater scale. We'll take a look at two school shootings that occurred outside of the US that took the lives of more than 2,300 people and injured over 800. That's right, just two, and one of those amassed bodies of 2,000 people, men, women and children at the hands of the government. We'll also look at the deadliest school massacre in our history, and it didn't even involve a gun.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-mass-school-massacres-which-youve-never-heard-they-dont-fit-the-narrative-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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