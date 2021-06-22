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Galactic Federation of Worlds??
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268 views • June 22, 2021
The faster we awaken to the Truth, the sooner we can move on to a better world.
What was really going on under our noses?
Malevolent other worldly beings working with the Nazis?
Who was Valiant Thor?
There's a Galactic Federation of Worlds?
Should we be studying Star Trek?
Still waiting for Disclosure?
We Are The Disclosure!
What was really going on under our noses?
Malevolent other worldly beings working with the Nazis?
Who was Valiant Thor?
There's a Galactic Federation of Worlds?
Should we be studying Star Trek?
Still waiting for Disclosure?
We Are The Disclosure!
Keywords
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