Ep. 1890: Florida Shatters the Chains on Medical Tyranny & Google Ordered to Pay for Spying
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
1 day ago

Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1890-florida-shatters-the-chains-on-medical-tyranny-google-ordered-to-pay-for-spying/


I've done a lengthy rant, narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:

* Florida Shatters the Chains of Medical Tyranny: Surgeon General Declares War on Vaccine Mandates in Historic Stand for Bodily Autonomy

https://www.newstarget.com/2025-09-05-florida-shatters-the-chains-of-medical-tyranny.html

* Florida Constitution Article 1 Section 2

https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Florida_Constitution#Section_2

* Google Ordered to Pay $425 Million for Tracking Users Who Disabled Web & App Activity Settings

https://reclaimthenet.org/google-fined-425m-for-tracking-users-with-privacy-off


Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction


Contact, [email protected]



Donations:

PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3

Steemit @ LL3-Podcast


#Florida #MedicalFreedom #VaccineMandates #Google #Surveillance #Spying #Tracking #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

