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Vaccination Passport - The Great Danger (’the Highwire’) (MIRRORED)
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591 views • December 09, 2021
Vaccination Passport - The Great Danger (’the Highwire’) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel FTC-NL - CORONA ACTIVISME at:-
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL-CORONA-ACTIVISME:c/Vaccination-passport--the-great-danger---FTC-NL:e?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Vaccination Passport - The Great Danger (’the Highwire’)
Nederlandse Ondertitels door Sietske Hoogenboom, Tnx!
NEDERLANDS:
In de Amerikaanse talkshow ’the Highwire’ interviewt onderzoeksjournalist Del Bigtree
een bijzondere gast met een confronterend verhaal. Amy Bohn is hoofd van de stichting
PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids). Zij heeft zich vanuit die rol verdiept in het vaccinatiepaspoort.
Welke bedrijven faciliteren dit paspoort? Wat doen die bedrijven nog meer? Wie zijn hun partners en geldschieters?
Haar bevindingen zijn schokkend en haar conclusies onweerlegbaar.
Het vaccinatiepaspoort is een Trojaans paard en zet de deur open naar een wereldwijde totalitaire controle.
ENGLISH:
In the American talk show 'the Highwire', investigative journalist Del Bigtree interviews
a special guest with a confronting story. Amy Bohn heads the foundation
PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids). From that role she has studied the vaccination passport.
Which companies facilitate this passport? What else do those companies do? Who are their partners and lenders?
Her findings are shocking and her conclusions irrefutable.
The vaccination passport is a Trojan horse and opens the door to global totalitarian control.
DELETE -----> F.B.--> WHATS-APP --> TELEGRAM --> TWITTER --> INSTAGRAM, AND EVERY THING FROM GOOGLE!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR CRYPTOCOINS, YOU ARE BUILDING THE RESET! (LOOK ARROUND YOU)
PAY AS MUCH YOU CAN WITH CASH! HAVE THE REAL MONEY IN YOUR HANDS,
NOT DIGITAL AIR, YOU DO NOT HAVE CONTROL ABOUT IT ANYMORE SOON!
FTC-NL PROMO'S:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-1:b
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-2:0
Abonneer (altijd gratis, zonder gebedel):
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
De Jensen Show:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL--De.Jensen.Show:9
De Jensen Show: Alle Oude Y.T. Afleveringen:
https://odysee.com/@DeJensenShow-YouTube-BackUp-Channel-FTC-NL:3
FTC-NL - CORONA ACTIVISME
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL-CORONA-ACTIVISME:c
Veel kijk plezier daar!
BE STRONG AND FIGHT BACK!
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
FTC-NL PROMO'S:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-1:b
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-2:0
Ideeën,Hulp, Wil Je Helpen, Vertalen, Samenwerken, sharen/linken, etc.?
Stuur een mail naar:
[email protected]
Want To Help, Share, Got News, Ideas, Or Whatever.
Send a mail to:
[email protected]
In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Wie de media beheerst
kan bepalen hoe de massa denkt en kan deze controleren en sturen.
BE STRONG AND FIGHT BACK!
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
De Jensen Show:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL--De.Jensen.Show:9
De Jensen Show: Alle Oude Y.T. Afleveringen:
https://odysee.com/@DeJensenShow-YouTube-BackUp-Channel-FTC-NL:3
MAIN CHANNEL
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0
Mirrored from Odysee channel FTC-NL - CORONA ACTIVISME at:-
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL-CORONA-ACTIVISME:c/Vaccination-passport--the-great-danger---FTC-NL:e?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Vaccination Passport - The Great Danger (’the Highwire’)
Nederlandse Ondertitels door Sietske Hoogenboom, Tnx!
NEDERLANDS:
In de Amerikaanse talkshow ’the Highwire’ interviewt onderzoeksjournalist Del Bigtree
een bijzondere gast met een confronterend verhaal. Amy Bohn is hoofd van de stichting
PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids). Zij heeft zich vanuit die rol verdiept in het vaccinatiepaspoort.
Welke bedrijven faciliteren dit paspoort? Wat doen die bedrijven nog meer? Wie zijn hun partners en geldschieters?
Haar bevindingen zijn schokkend en haar conclusies onweerlegbaar.
Het vaccinatiepaspoort is een Trojaans paard en zet de deur open naar een wereldwijde totalitaire controle.
ENGLISH:
In the American talk show 'the Highwire', investigative journalist Del Bigtree interviews
a special guest with a confronting story. Amy Bohn heads the foundation
PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids). From that role she has studied the vaccination passport.
Which companies facilitate this passport? What else do those companies do? Who are their partners and lenders?
Her findings are shocking and her conclusions irrefutable.
The vaccination passport is a Trojan horse and opens the door to global totalitarian control.
DELETE -----> F.B.--> WHATS-APP --> TELEGRAM --> TWITTER --> INSTAGRAM, AND EVERY THING FROM GOOGLE!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR CRYPTOCOINS, YOU ARE BUILDING THE RESET! (LOOK ARROUND YOU)
PAY AS MUCH YOU CAN WITH CASH! HAVE THE REAL MONEY IN YOUR HANDS,
NOT DIGITAL AIR, YOU DO NOT HAVE CONTROL ABOUT IT ANYMORE SOON!
FTC-NL PROMO'S:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-1:b
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-2:0
Abonneer (altijd gratis, zonder gebedel):
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
De Jensen Show:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL--De.Jensen.Show:9
De Jensen Show: Alle Oude Y.T. Afleveringen:
https://odysee.com/@DeJensenShow-YouTube-BackUp-Channel-FTC-NL:3
FTC-NL - CORONA ACTIVISME
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL-CORONA-ACTIVISME:c
Veel kijk plezier daar!
BE STRONG AND FIGHT BACK!
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
FTC-NL PROMO'S:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-1:b
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/PROMO-VIDEO-2:0
Ideeën,Hulp, Wil Je Helpen, Vertalen, Samenwerken, sharen/linken, etc.?
Stuur een mail naar:
[email protected]
Want To Help, Share, Got News, Ideas, Or Whatever.
Send a mail to:
[email protected]
In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Wie de media beheerst
kan bepalen hoe de massa denkt en kan deze controleren en sturen.
BE STRONG AND FIGHT BACK!
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FTC-NL:0
De Jensen Show:
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL--De.Jensen.Show:9
De Jensen Show: Alle Oude Y.T. Afleveringen:
https://odysee.com/@DeJensenShow-YouTube-BackUp-Channel-FTC-NL:3
MAIN CHANNEL
https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0
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