“The battlefield is no longer physical—it is psychological—and the American people are the targets. From AI-manipulated narratives and National Guard psyops to loyalty scorecards for businesses, the Deep State’s war on truth and independent thought is no longer covert. It is coordinated, calculated, and by design. Yet while both major parties—long in service to the Deep State—have weaponized mass communication to shape public opinion, the Trump administration is elevating it into a new art form that combines meme warfare, influencer psyops, and viral digital content to control narratives and manufacture consensus. In doing so, President Trump and his influencers are capitalizing on a propaganda system long cultivated by the security-industrial complex.”

“What we’re witnessing is not just propaganda. It is psychological warfare.”

~John and Nisha Whitehead,

The AI Matrix (Psyop) Is Already in Place, and Will Spell the End of Humanity as You Know It

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-ai-matrix-psyop-is-already-in-place-and-will-spell-the-end-of-humanity-as-you-know-it/

--------

Mirrored - Everything Inside Me

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!