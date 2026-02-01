The LAW of freedom is in Christ.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #122; Back in our anchor study of James 1, we see that there is a law of liberty only found in Christ. Noting the lesson in 2Corinthians 3, we can see the letter of LAW is not part of this current age - it has been fulfilled in Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!