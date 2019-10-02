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Midnight Sun in Antartica? Flat Earth Facts.
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846 views • October 02, 2019
Time-lapse video of the sun at Ushuala in Argentina, South America, December 21, 2017.
Believers in the flat earth theory have a "Flat Earth Map" that puts Antartica around the edges of their flat earth with the sun in the center. This arrangement necessitates that it would not be possible for the sun to appear for 24 hours a day during December. In fact, according to their model, the sun would have to always remain in the Northern half of the sky. However in this time-lapse video from the southernmost point of South America we can see the sun rotating around almost 360 degrees. It does set in the South for a few hours and rise again, still in the South, which would be totally impossible on the map being promoted by the flat earth people.
This time-lapse video is consistent with the model of the earth as a globe and proves the map most flat-earthers currently believe in can not be correct.
For a lot more information please visit:
https://flatearthfacts.com
Believers in the flat earth theory have a "Flat Earth Map" that puts Antartica around the edges of their flat earth with the sun in the center. This arrangement necessitates that it would not be possible for the sun to appear for 24 hours a day during December. In fact, according to their model, the sun would have to always remain in the Northern half of the sky. However in this time-lapse video from the southernmost point of South America we can see the sun rotating around almost 360 degrees. It does set in the South for a few hours and rise again, still in the South, which would be totally impossible on the map being promoted by the flat earth people.
This time-lapse video is consistent with the model of the earth as a globe and proves the map most flat-earthers currently believe in can not be correct.
For a lot more information please visit:
https://flatearthfacts.com
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