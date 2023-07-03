FORMALDEHYDE+SULFUR+BENZINE IN USA+CANADA AIRWAYS-SKY DARKENS IN MID DAY INDONESIA-WORMWOOD-PX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 2, 2023





Today is now saturday 7/2/23....I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...In this video I will be showing new planet x system evidence and a vital update on the air quality getting breathed in all across midwest usa by me and all around eastern Canada and east coast USA air quality. Sorry I couldn't write over my past few videos due to my video maker is acting like junk now plus I'm on my last phone I have left that's old and junky and dont know how long me keeping on posting will last though I'll try hard to get videos and information out when its needed... You'll see first off a man shows his air quality with FORMALDEHYDE in his air also we know benzene is now in the air going around eastern Canada+midwest and ohio where I'm at in the midwest near east coast USA plus sulfur and more. Mainstream news is finally admitting that benzene and formaldehyde is in our air which benzene causes melanoma and other cancers over long periods of time and they say it's from the wildfires it could be surely though truth is to they could chemtrail us dropping it or releasing it anyway they want and cause harm and blame it on fires. Its suspicious to me because ex Intelligence insider Steven ben da noon of ( Israeli news live ) YouTube channel just said not long ago one of the elites plans are to poison makor U.S cities by poisoning the air. Could this be the start? Unsure though it feels off big time. Though the sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide to me spells trouble from planet x biblical wormwood coming closer to earth and all the radiation soaking in earths core causing gases to release like sulfur and other gases globally which is a BAD sign. Also you'll see more meteor/asteroid debri came in over china+san diego California+Germany as said many times they are coming first in clusters though soon will fall by waves by the millions from planet xs debri tail plus from a separate planet x system body and NASA is watching 3-4 other solar systems coming into earths solar system with their own debri tail. You'll see old shots of the large striped planet x system body caught by planet x news YouTube page and one I shared not long after him of a massive green planet x system body seen near earths horizon in the iss space camera caught by a woman originally. You'll see new planet x system captures by me again I caught the red planet x system body on European sky cameras only last night I got the body again. Once again skies went from day time to night due to a planet x system body eclipsing the real sun behind the sun/solar simulator NASA uses to try hiding eclipses of the sun behind the fake sun simulator though it failed again as you'll see sky go from day to black in midday in Indonesia. Someone caught an amazing shot and really a warning sign to this land ( the USA) and to New York city and to the world it was major sign to me seeing the statue of liberty with a blood moon behind it. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Credited videos-

B.C begley/ meteor in San Diego.

Viral dongs/ sky turned black Indonesia.

ERZ YouTube channel- meteor debri over Germany. Pictures from me plus from others on social media and pictures credited to planet x news YouTube page plus video credited to dahboo 77 youtube channel.





