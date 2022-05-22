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Rothschild family & their servant the Queen of UK are at very bottom of NWO hierarchy of hundreds
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292 views • May 22, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). I found out that Kimmy’s bosses, the Universal Council, ordered her to not expose anymore the video she posted about the true hierarchical structure of the world underneath Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils, so I will post that video, again. Criminal investigative deduction tells me that the information is true and it hurts them, because they are trying to hide it from the 6 billion humans. Expose it now and do not wait until tomorrow! Inform all your church donators and God’s spiritual army now. All your family and the tens of thousands will fall down dead to your left and right, but you will remain standing unharmed. All their cooking you alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms will not harm you and God will just laugh at them. Believe the original Bible verses, and do not believe the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” pastors’ redefined Bible verses, who want to get millions of lukewarm church donators. If they attack you, the original Bible verses says that, “May God arise, may his enemies be scattered; may his foes flee before him. May you blow them away like smoke—as wax melts before the fire, may the wicked perish before God. But may the righteous be glad and rejoice before God; may they be happy and joyful,” and “If God is for us, who can be against us?” The pastors redefined the Bible verses to say, “Condone the evil and dangerous subjects, and do not be the light of the world or watchmen on wall, and remain silent, in order to avoid assassination attempts and ridicule by church donators.” Kimmy says all the evil “gay mafia elite” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar coven leaders of planet earth and Satan Lucifer have been removed and sent to Source (the Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus), but I think many of them are still around, because they are attacking my heart now from behind as I write this. If they were gone, they would not be attacking me. Kimmy would have been able to remove the COVID19 vaccine program long time ago, years ago. They are attacking also with deep sleepiness attacks and urine attacks and diarrhea attacks now, so they really do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now. These “fake aliens” evil spirits fallen angel devils have not disappeared, but they are still here, and their attacking and trying to kill us real Christians is proof that they are still here carrying out their NWO agenda. This is why the poison genocide COVID19 vaccinations have not stopped. It is simple criminal investigative deduction. End of transmission…
They seem to be attacking today my heart with pain in the back, right behind the heart. I do not know if it is the “thorn in the flesh” entities fakers or a higher dimensional being following me around with a fallen angel junk technology toy gun or psychic attacks or some kind of FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapon from next door, but it happens all the time. It is nothing new. Funny people. They have been stinging my back off and on, too, and stung my left eye from higher dimensions. They are weirdos. Just laugh at them when they attack. They are still frantically trying to cause a heart attack right now. Let their hearts stop from grief in not being able to kill us. They are Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble heartache hell’s army and Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble invisible bee sting hell’s army. God gave me a Bible verse today about God scattering our enemies to end their attacks against his people.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
They seem to be attacking today my heart with pain in the back, right behind the heart. I do not know if it is the “thorn in the flesh” entities fakers or a higher dimensional being following me around with a fallen angel junk technology toy gun or psychic attacks or some kind of FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapon from next door, but it happens all the time. It is nothing new. Funny people. They have been stinging my back off and on, too, and stung my left eye from higher dimensions. They are weirdos. Just laugh at them when they attack. They are still frantically trying to cause a heart attack right now. Let their hearts stop from grief in not being able to kill us. They are Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble heartache hell’s army and Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble invisible bee sting hell’s army. God gave me a Bible verse today about God scattering our enemies to end their attacks against his people.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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