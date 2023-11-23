Create New Account
A Secret History: The Making of America A Grand Design?
Alfa and Omega
Is America the nation, the result of just a series of events or is it part of some grand design from some even grander architect? Discover the ruling elite who have been orchestrating the world we know for centuries and who sparked a global revolution and created the most powerful nation on the planet – a grand design put into action and still present today. In “A Secret History,” we uncover the true origin of the United States of America and explore the occult origins of its signs and symbols – discovering that Freemasonic and Illuminati secret societies are responsible for how we live our daily lives in this modern world.

Keywords
americahistoryhidden

