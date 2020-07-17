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Top 10 reasons I don't have Corona Phobia
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104 views • July 17, 2020
Del Bigtree, May 22, 2020
Do you know someone with Corona-Phobia? Someone who has an irrational fear of Coronavirus? Here are our top 10 reasons Del & The HighWire Team does not suffer from Corona-Phobia. Use these in Covid convos with your friends!
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1n_3WLujHk
Do you know someone with Corona-Phobia? Someone who has an irrational fear of Coronavirus? Here are our top 10 reasons Del & The HighWire Team does not suffer from Corona-Phobia. Use these in Covid convos with your friends!
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q/
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1n_3WLujHk
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