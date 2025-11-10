BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fear Factory’s Pete Webber - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 593
Fear Factory’s Pete Webber - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 593
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 11/13/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Pete Webber, drummer of the industrial metal band, Fear Factory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the U.S. Demanufactour 2025.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Pearl Masters Maple Pure Drum Kit in Putty Gray Finish (10" & 12" Rack Toms, 14" & 16" Floor Toms, 20"x16" Bass Drum x2) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xL7N0x

Pearl Limited Edition 13″×7″ Power Piccolo Snare Drum - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LXJb4

Aquarian Triple Threat Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra72Aj

Aquarian Hi-Energy Snare Drumhead with Kevlar Dot - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POPbjj

Aquarian Classic Clear Snare Bottom Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Vnab

Aquarian Force Ten Tom Batter Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e16Nv1

Aquarian Classic Clear Tom Resonant Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO0eRN

Aquarian Super Kick 10 Bass Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APbj0K

Sabian 19″ Neil Peart Signature Paragon China Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19m7eD

Sabian 13″ Neil Peart Signature Paragon Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKx2b2

Sabian 18″ HHX Explosion Crash Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6ZNbK

Sabian 10″ Sick Hats Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO2GPg

Sabian 12″ O-Zone Splash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o47ORo

Sabian Chad Smith Signature Holy China - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wy1NXJ

Sabian 21″ Raw Bell Dry Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09ePQO

Sabian Leopard Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EE3ybW

Sabian 18″ O-Zone Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yJEWQ

Gibraltar Low-Profile Drum Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4G1E50

Pearl Axis A Longboard Double Bass Pedals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRJNDe

Rock N Soc Hydraulic Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MA9bnM

Roland TM-6 Trigger Module - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0DzK7

Roland RT-30K Kick Drum Triggers - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO7GR7

Roland RT-30 Snare Trigger - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz7yDb

Fat Cables Custom Trigger Cables - https://fatcables.eu/

Apogee Duet Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POPb0j

Shure Compact Tom Microphones with Bendable Arms - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Vnbb

64 Audio Custom 12-Driver In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOmWj0

Vater 2B “Fear Factory” Signature Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKQ2P0


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 17, 2025

Location - The WC Social Club in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH FEAR FACTORY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/fearfactory

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fearfactory

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fearfactory


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

00:47 Drum Kit

01:56 Cymbals

03:16 Hardware

03:44 Drumsticks

03:57 Throne

04:15 Electronics

04:57 Drum Tuning

05:36 Triggers

05:53 Drum Mics


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersfear factoryfear factory digital tour busfear factory gear mastersfear factory gearfear factory rigfear factory interviewfear factory bandfear factory musicfear factory drummerfear factory drum kitfear factory drum setfear factory cymbalsfear factory drumsticksfear factory drumheadspete webber drummerpete webber drum kitpete webber drum setpete webber cymbalspete webber drumstickspete webber drumheads
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35Skip Intro

00:47Drum Kit

01:56Cymbals

03:16Hardware

03:44Drumsticks

03:57Throne

04:15Electronics

04:57Drum Tuning

05:36Triggers

05:53Drum Mics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy