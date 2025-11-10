Fear Factory’s Pete Webber - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 593

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Pete Webber, drummer of the industrial metal band, Fear Factory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the U.S. Demanufactour 2025.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Pearl Masters Maple Pure Drum Kit in Putty Gray Finish (10" & 12" Rack Toms, 14" & 16" Floor Toms, 20"x16" Bass Drum x2) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xL7N0x
Pearl Limited Edition 13″×7″ Power Piccolo Snare Drum - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LXJb4
Aquarian Triple Threat Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra72Aj
Aquarian Hi-Energy Snare Drumhead with Kevlar Dot - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POPbjj
Aquarian Classic Clear Snare Bottom Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Vnab
Aquarian Force Ten Tom Batter Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e16Nv1
Aquarian Classic Clear Tom Resonant Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO0eRN
Aquarian Super Kick 10 Bass Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APbj0K
Sabian 19″ Neil Peart Signature Paragon China Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19m7eD
Sabian 13″ Neil Peart Signature Paragon Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKx2b2
Sabian 18″ HHX Explosion Crash Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6ZNbK
Sabian 10″ Sick Hats Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO2GPg
Sabian 12″ O-Zone Splash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o47ORo
Sabian Chad Smith Signature Holy China - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wy1NXJ
Sabian 21″ Raw Bell Dry Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09ePQO
Sabian Leopard Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EE3ybW
Sabian 18″ O-Zone Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yJEWQ
Gibraltar Low-Profile Drum Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4G1E50
Pearl Axis A Longboard Double Bass Pedals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRJNDe
Rock N Soc Hydraulic Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MA9bnM
Roland TM-6 Trigger Module - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0DzK7
Roland RT-30K Kick Drum Triggers - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO7GR7
Roland RT-30 Snare Trigger - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz7yDb
Fat Cables Custom Trigger Cables - https://fatcables.eu/
Apogee Duet Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POPb0j
Shure Compact Tom Microphones with Bendable Arms - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Vnbb
64 Audio Custom 12-Driver In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOmWj0
Vater 2B “Fear Factory” Signature Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKQ2P0
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - September 17, 2025
Location - The WC Social Club in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH FEAR FACTORY:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/fearfactory
Instagram - https://instagram.com/fearfactory
Twitter - https://twitter.com/fearfactory
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:35 Skip Intro
00:47 Drum Kit
01:56 Cymbals
03:16 Hardware
03:44 Drumsticks
03:57 Throne
04:15 Electronics
04:57 Drum Tuning
05:36 Triggers
05:53 Drum Mics
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:35Skip Intro
00:47Drum Kit
01:56Cymbals
03:16Hardware
03:44Drumsticks
03:57Throne
04:15Electronics
04:57Drum Tuning
05:36Triggers
05:53Drum Mics