Marriage Musts: Weekly Check-ins, Praying Through Trials, Giving Grace - Gary Thomas





How do you keep your marriage strong when the trials of life threaten to pull you apart? Gary Thomas may have the answers you’ve been looking for! He is the author of 23 books that have sold over 3 million copies. Being married for over 40 years, Gary brings tremendous insight into the importance of cultivating an intimate and deeply Christ-centered relationship from the moment marriage vows are exchanged and beyond. He challenges couples to cherish each other and to give grace to one another. Gary emphasizes, “Get married for the better, but make your vows for the worst.” Manage your expectations. Marriage will not be easy, but helping each other through the storms of life will be the biggest blessing you’ve ever experienced.









TAKEAWAYS





Marriage can produce little moments of reconnection in the midst of disappointment





During trials and tribulations, affirming each other is key and checking in with your spouse every week to see how they are feeling is critical





New parents must reprioritize their lives as they adjust to taking care of their infant





Setting boundaries with your children is a good and healthy marriage trait









