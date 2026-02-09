BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marriage Musts: Weekly Check-ins, Praying Through Trials, Giving Grace - Gary Thomas
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
5 views • 1 day ago


How do you keep your marriage strong when the trials of life threaten to pull you apart? Gary Thomas may have the answers you’ve been looking for! He is the author of 23 books that have sold over 3 million copies. Being married for over 40 years, Gary brings tremendous insight into the importance of cultivating an intimate and deeply Christ-centered relationship from the moment marriage vows are exchanged and beyond. He challenges couples to cherish each other and to give grace to one another. Gary emphasizes, “Get married for the better, but make your vows for the worst.” Manage your expectations. Marriage will not be easy, but helping each other through the storms of life will be the biggest blessing you’ve ever experienced.



TAKEAWAYS


Marriage can produce little moments of reconnection in the midst of disappointment


During trials and tribulations, affirming each other is key and checking in with your spouse every week to see how they are feeling is critical


New parents must reprioritize their lives as they adjust to taking care of their infant


Setting boundaries with your children is a good and healthy marriage trait



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4agkizy

Making Your Marriage a Fortress book: https://amzn.to/4aAZpPK


🔗 CONNECT WITH GARY THOMAS

Website: https://garythomas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorGaryThomas/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garythomasbooks

X: https://x.com/GaryLThomas

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4knz8b8


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #garythomas #MarriageGoals #StrongerTogether #CovenantLove #DivorceRecovery #NewBeginnings #HealingJourney #ValentinesDay #LoveInTheAir #BeMyValentine #RealLove #HealthyRelationships #ConflictResolution #ChoosePeace #songofsolomon #testosterone #focusonthefamily #Romance #LoveStory


Keywords
lovesexsexualmarriageauthorromancerelationshipshealthyrelationshipadulterypornintimacyspouseinfidelitypartnershiptina griffingary thomascounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of &#8220;irreversible&#8221; neurological damage in children

Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of “irreversible” neurological damage in children

Belle Carter
Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Belle Carter
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy