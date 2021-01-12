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Freedom Cells and The Greater Reset - #SolutionsWatch
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121 views • January 12, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39611
In this inaugural edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to John Bush, the host of Live Free Now with John Bush and an activist
who founded the Freedom Cell Network to help like-minded solutions-oriented freedom lovers meet, organize and collaborate. Now,
he is co-organizing The Greater Reset Activation conference which is due to take place later this month. We talk to him about
these different projects and how people can get involved to start taking back power into their own hands.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
In this inaugural edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to John Bush, the host of Live Free Now with John Bush and an activist
who founded the Freedom Cell Network to help like-minded solutions-oriented freedom lovers meet, organize and collaborate. Now,
he is co-organizing The Greater Reset Activation conference which is due to take place later this month. We talk to him about
these different projects and how people can get involved to start taking back power into their own hands.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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