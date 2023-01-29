Hospitals will literally kill you in the name of “safety.



🇨🇦 Stephanie Warriner died after being choked by security in a Toronto hospital for having her mask too low.

A coroner's report stated she died "due to restraint asphyxia following struggle and exertion.”

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-new-hospital-video-of-patients-death-over-mask-dispute-raises-questions

