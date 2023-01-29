Hospitals will literally kill you in the name of “safety.
🇨🇦 Stephanie Warriner died after being choked by security in a Toronto hospital for having her mask too low.
A coroner's report stated she died "due to restraint asphyxia following struggle and exertion.”
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-new-hospital-video-of-patients-death-over-mask-dispute-raises-questions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.