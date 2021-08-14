BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CERN'S Large Hadron Collider 3
Total Disclosure
Total Disclosure
27 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
449 views • August 14, 2021
SUBSCRIBE: www.goodlion.tv
Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel

LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the most complex experimental particle collider ever created. It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) between 1998 and 2008. Over 10,000 scientists and engineers from over 100 countries collaborated in its creation. Some claim that the Large Hadron Collider is a type of "stargate", and CERN's Italian Director for Research and Scientific Computing, Sergio Bertolucci, agrees with that possibility. Join us to discover more about this dangerous experiment.
Keywords
nwocernlhcshiva
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy