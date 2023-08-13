Create New Account
Who Paid for the Ventura County Star article of Nov 23 2014?
The Real Dr Judy
I want to know, why does the Ventura County Star, on November 23, 2014, have my picture with my pen pointing to Covid/Syncytia. I want to know who paid for this article?

The VC Start ﻿is owned by Gannett, the largest publisher of newspapers in the United States, including USA ﻿Today.

Please, help me resolve this mystery: ﻿Who Paid for this article?

Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v361gz8-stone-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-will-president-trump-be-able-to-stop-the.html



venturacovidsyncytin

