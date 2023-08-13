Who Paid for the Ventura County Star article of Nov 23 2014?

I want to know, why does the Ventura County Star, on November 23, 2014, have my picture with my pen pointing to Covid/Syncytia. I want to know who paid for this article?
The VC Start is owned by Gannett, the largest publisher of newspapers in the United States, including USA Today.
Please, help me resolve this mystery: Who Paid for this article?
Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v361gz8-stone-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-will-president-trump-be-able-to-stop-the.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.