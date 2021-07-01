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DR. AMANDHA DAWN VOLLMER ON DOCTORS & The CULT of the Medical Mafia
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465 views • July 01, 2021
DR. AMANDHA DAWN VOLLMER ON DOCTORS
& The CULT of the Medical Mafia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tt4JK0wlFE5S/
=============================
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
& The CULT of the Medical Mafia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tt4JK0wlFE5S/
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
(for sheeple herding & Sharing)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
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[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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