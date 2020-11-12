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[Must watch] Contested election, the media’s power, Biden’s lockdown and WW3 due to COVID!
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39 views • November 12, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the power of the media in the USA and how they fooled million of people in one day.
Also, we discuss Joe Biden’s plan to lockdown the country should COVID cases continue to increase.
Always Ready!
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Also, we discuss Joe Biden’s plan to lockdown the country should COVID cases continue to increase.
Always Ready!
⭐ Support Our Work ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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