Aussie Mum -"We Thought The Anti-Vaxxers Were Silly Then My Daughter Drops Dead”

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MIRRORED from Spirit2all
January 31st, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q9W4qVQoaycR/
India would not give Pfizer liability protection for its mRNA vaccines,
so Pfizer withdrew its application to sell the vax in India, because
Pfizer knew that the costs of compensation to victims of “side-effects”
and death would far exceed the PROFITS from ”vaccine” sales. . . . . . .