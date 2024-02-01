Cooking The Books

The Manufactured Climate Crisis

* Every year is the hottest on record?

* Trusting 19th century science.

* Simmering asphalt warps temperature data; heat islands overwhelm the data.

* Now we know why the Earth is melting.

* Thank You, Come Again: create climate change, sell you green energy.





• John Shewchuk: “Documents clearly show that 96% of U.S. temperature reporting stations are improperly located, where many produce unrealistic warming through the Urban Heat Island effect. The solution is simple...either move the cities or move the thermometers.”

Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 January 2024)