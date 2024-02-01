Cooking The Books

The Manufactured Climate Crisis
* Every year is the hottest on record?
* Trusting 19th century science.
* Simmering asphalt warps temperature data; heat islands overwhelm the data.
* Now we know why the Earth is melting.
* Thank You, Come Again: create climate change, sell you green energy.
• John Shewchuk: “Documents clearly show that 96% of U.S. temperature reporting stations are improperly located, where many produce unrealistic warming through the Urban Heat Island effect. The solution is simple...either move the cities or move the thermometers.”
• The Heartland Institute: 96% of U.S. Climate Data Are Corrupted
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 January 2024)
