This brings back such sweet memories. Watch Zalensky dance with his Creepy Trans friends in their black leather outfits. So sexy. So Trans. So Creepy
63 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Don't forget he is an actor as well. Actually the guy has a lot of talent except he is a plant for the Cabal in Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos