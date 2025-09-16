MOTIVATION

A madcap mashup of items [These 53 seconds will change your life - Best Motivational Video Ever]:





Charlie Javice, who defrauded JPMorgan out of $175M, invokes Holocaust survivor grandmother in letter to judge: ‘I am truly sorry’

Javice, 33, was convicted in March of securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy after Manhattan jury found she fabricated customer data.

https://nypost.com/2025/09/15/business/charlie-javice-invokes-holocaust-survivor-grandmother-in-letter-to-judge/





2 men arrested for allegedly planting, lighting bomb under Utah news media vehicle – near campus where Charlie Kirk was assassinated

https://nypost.com/2025/09/14/us-news/2-men-arrested-for-allegedly-planting-lighting-bomb-under-utah-news-media-vehicle/





Billionaire Bill Ackman convened stormy Israel ‘intervention’ with Charlie Kirk, sources say - The Grayzone

A month before Charlie Kirk's killing, billionaire pro-Israel moneyman Bill Ackman arranged an intervention in the Hamptons during which sources say he and others "hammered" Kirk for the conservative leader's…

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/15/bill-ackman-israel-intervention-charlie-kirk/





EXCLUSIVE: FBI Investigating Social Media Accounts That Appeared To Indicate Foreknowledge of Kirk Assassination

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating social media posts by at least seven different accounts that appeared to indicate foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to three…

https://freebeacon.com/politics/exclusive-fbi-investigating-social-media-accounts-that-appeared-to-indicate-foreknowledge-of-kirk-assassination/





Germany will pay more than $1.4 billion next year to survivors of Nazi atrocities

Nearly $890 million will go toward home care services — an increasingly vital aspect of the reparation effort, as Holocaust victims advance in age.

https://www.npr.org/2023/06/15/1182428154/germany-holocaust-survivors-payment-1-4-billion-nazi-victims





Far-right groups dox online critics after Charlie Kirk’s death

Right-wing activists are targeting teachers, workers for critical remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/13/us-teachers-targeted-by-far-right-in-doxxing-after-charlie-kirks-death





Netanyahu responds to absurd claims Israel caused Charlie Kirk's death

Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to 'absurd' claims that Israel was behind the death of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated

https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/183519/benjamin-netanyahu-responds-absurd-claims-israel-behind-charlie-kirk-s-death





Trump Ties Soros to Protest/Riots Funding, Vows RICO Investigation, He ‘Should Be Put In Jail' - Geller Report

“He’s a bad guy.”

https://gellerreport.com/2025/09/trump-links-soros-to-protest-funding-vows-rico-investigation-he-should-be-put-in-jail.html/





Source: https://i.imgur.com/8miDO2R.mp4





Audio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trS6XXBwakY





