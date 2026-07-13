Biomass pellet mill producing diatomaceous earth and activated carbon mixed pellets.

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Hello everyone, this is a video of the actual raw materials sent by our customer. The customer's raw materials are diatomaceous earth and activated carbon. Let's take a look at the pellet mill's output process! The pellets are uniformly formed, have high hardness, and stable quality. We are a professional manufacturer of pellet production line equipment; the size and output of our biomass pellet mills can be customized to your needs. If you are interested in pellet production, please feel free to contact us.
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