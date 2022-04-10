RUSSIAN STATE DUMA DEPUTY Confirms NATO INSTRUCTORS TRAPPED in MARIUPOL Azovstal FACTORY at the SEAPORT. English RT 040922

“I would give them advice: don’t get on helicopters. Better hang out the [white] flag, come to us.”

State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov in an interview with RT correspondent Vlad Andritsa about NATO instructors stuck in Mariupol at Azovstal:

“They communicate through people, we have an operational headquarters [working] on this. How to negotiate, how to talk - there are mediators who are working on this.

We heard many times that they are very strenuously striving to take away by helicopters, but the air defense of the Russian Ministry of Defense is the best in the world, and they will not get away from us. I am sure that the downed helicopters… It was just intended to take them out.”

According to Delimkhanov, there are a lot of people there: “I think there will be a hundred.”

@rt_russian