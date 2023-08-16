Create New Account
TRUSTING THE LORD IN ADVERSITY 2. SAMUEL 16:1-23
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 16:1-23. Ziba looked after all Mephibosheth’s land (9:7-10). Ziba brought David a generous gift. The food was suitable for people who were travelling. David probably did not know whom he could trust at this time. Ziba said that Mephibosheth wanted to become king. David believed Ziba. David had given all Saul’s land to Mephibosheth in 9:7. Now David gave it to Ziba instead as a reward. But in 19:24-30, Mephibosheth said that he had always been loyal to David. And Mephibosheth said that Ziba had lied. Mephibosheth had never tried to become the king in the past. So, Ziba’s story was probably not true.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

